Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be with a new team in 2023, after the 31-year-old confirmed his plans to move on from the organization on Saturday.

“Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened,” Carr tweeted on Saturday morning. “It’s the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I’m choosing to move on and give our next city our best.”

That all but confirms that Carr’s nine-year tenure with the Raiders is finished, and he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened, instead focusing only on getting ready for 2023 elsewhere.

Carr is implying there there is a “whole truth” that hasn’t been told about what went wrong last year, which included the veteran getting benched and souring a relationship with Josh McDaniels after once saying he would never leave the team.

“At some point this offseason, earlier rather than later, Carr is expected to be traded,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Saturday. He says the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and “the entire NFC South” all have interest in the quarterback this offseason.

Some QB updates from ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023

The veteran signal caller has three more years on his current contract, but after he was benched for the final two games of the season and sent a goodbye post to the organization on Twitter last week, it’s obvious that he won’t be back.

Carr started 142 games for the Raiders after being drafted by the team in 2014, and earned three Pro Bowl selections, throwing at least 20 touchdowns in eight of his nine seasons.

Whether or not the football world ever learns the “whole truth” is unclear, but Derek Carr will be throwing for a new team when next season commences.