Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent NFL history.

In 2021, the Raiders experienced the Jon Gruden email leak. On top of that, there was the Henry Ruggs issue, when he got into a car accident that resulted in the death of a woman and her dog.

If this relationship can survive that, why is it falling apart now? Well, it seems as if McDaniels and Carr were simply never truly on the same page, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

It began in training camp. While the two were cordial, there were some evident issues. “I had never heard Derek spoken to like Josh did. He didn’t drop F-bombs, or ridicule him, but film sessions with Josh are brutal,” a player told Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter.

However, the major issues began after the Raiders bye week. The team came back ready to go, but McDaniels’ message to the team missed the mark.

“His talk while watching the film was the quintessential New England moment. Not good enough; I mean, everyone was under the scope,” one team employee said of McDaniels’s team talk.

At that point, Carr’s view of the team began to shift. He began to fall out with the message being delivered by his head coach, and things went downhill from there.

“Josh sees a standard, and you have to meet that standard every second to win the trophy. I believe Derek saw it as constant negativity,” one player said.

With their relationship at the point of no return, the Raiders will look to trade their longtime quarterback. However, Carr has a no-trade clause, so it remains to be seen if a trade will actually happen.