It appears that Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders has come to an end. But with three years remaining 0n his contract, and a no-trade clause, many question what the team will do with Carr. One Raiders insider still believes a trade is a very likely outcome.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur answered several questions regarding the Raiders. Many of them were focused on Derek Carr and the likelihood of a trade. According to Tafur, a trade is more likely than Carr outright being released.

“I think they can trade him. If you’re another team, Carr is like the first QB on the market, and you can work on his contract with the Raiders and Carr’s agent without worrying about competing bids raising the price on the open market. Carr would sign off because there is no guarantee what he would get on the market, and maybe the Raiders can get a third-rounder for their efforts (and some money they would potentially throw in to sweeten the deal for the other team)” wrote Tafur.

With a contract already in place, opposing teams already know what they are getting in the addition of Derek Carr. Unlike if he were to hit the open market, there is also less competition. And with the no-trade clause, he will still be able to land in a position that he is comfortable with.

For the Raiders, a trade is also the only way that they can get compensation for Carr. If they are looking for something in return, this is the sort of move that they would have to make.

Even with how his tenure ended in Las Vegas, Carr has proven to be a legitimate starter in the NFL. With how he has played, he could be just the type of player that several teams around the NFL are in search of.

With the season quickly approaching an end, a deal for Derek Carr could happen sooner rather than later.