The Las Vegas Raiders have now filled their defensive coordinator position under Pete Carroll. The new head coach is turning to a familiar face. But one who'll run it back with the franchise.

Carroll and the Raiders are officially luring back Patrick Graham to DC, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Wednesday night. Graham originally was called the frontrunner for the Raiders' DC spot in the morning, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. Pelissero noted that Graham had one other opportunity in front of him before Carroll and co-owner Tom Brady intervened.

“Graham’s contract expired and he had options, including going to Jacksonville. But Pete Carroll and Tom Brady are fans of Graham and convinced him to return,” Pelissero added.

Graham even had his name linked to different head coaching openings. He came close to joining new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in Jacksonville.

Graham's return is huge for continuity reasons. Plus points to the Raiders keeping one notable star.

Raiders defensive coordinator move benefits Pete Carroll, Maxx Crosby

Carroll now has someone to lean on when it comes to getting familiar with the players inside the locker room. But Graham's move benefits Maxx Crosby greatly.

The Raiders' lone All-Pro defender has thrived under Graham. The edge rusher has delivered a combined 34.5 sacks with Graham calling the defense. Crosby has earned three of his four Pro Bowl selections with Graham by his side.

Crosby had long been rumored to want out of Vegas. The veteran once again witnessed another abrupt coaching change. He's gone through Jon Gruden, Josh McDaniels, and now Antonio Pierce — the latter coach he developed a strong relationship with during the 2023 season after McDaniels got fired.

Crosby, though, got caught shaking hands with the new Raiders head coach. Graham's return signifies a higher chance of avoiding trade chatter.

Graham's 2024 defense ranked 15th against total yards. They produced 38 total sacks and but forced 13 takeaways. Graham did get a few Raiders to hit new career-high marks.

Linebacker Robert Spillane produced a career-best 158 total tackles through Graham. Safety Tre'von Moehrig delivered 104 tackles and 10 pass breakups — both new personal best marks. Fellow safety Isaiah Pola-Mao produced a career-high of 89 tackles and five pass breakups while also forcing two fumbles for the first time in his NFL career.

Graham never got the chance to coach with Carroll in the league. But he shares a New England Patriots connection with the new Raiders HC. The 46-year-old Graham spent 2009 to 2015 with the Pats, all during a time Brady played quarterback and guided six Super Bowl championships. Graham even won Super Bowl XLIX alongside Brady and with Carroll coaching the Seattle Seahawks that day. Now all three will collaborate and attempt to turn around the Silver and Black.