The hits keep coming for the Las Vegas Raiders, who were already without several key starters this week. Quarterback Gardner Minshew went down hard on his left shoulder on a sack late in the fourth quarter during his Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. He exited early and did not return to the game, which ended in a 29-19 loss for Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old signal-caller is done for the season due to a broken collarbone injury, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Expand Tweet

On the sack that ended Minshew's season, Cody Barton and Jonathon Cooper brought him down suddenly on his non-throwing shoulder.

Minshew finished the game with 25-of-42 passing for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Raiders, now without Gardner Minshew, must turn to Desmond Ridder

Las Vegas will soon have two quarterbacks on injured reserve between Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Ridder entered the Broncos' game with just under three minutes left and did what he could. The 2022 third-rounder completed 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards and was sacked twice on only 12 dropbacks.

Ridder connected with Tre Tucker with 27 seconds left to play on an 11-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, the replay official reviewed the play and the touchdown was reversed. The game ended with Ridder getting sacked while the Raiders were on the Broncos' 1-yard line.

Kicker Daniel Carlson connected on all four field goal attempts (34, 34, 53 and 22 yards). The Raiders outgained the Broncos 369 to 325 but were only successful in finding the end zone in one out of five trips to the red zone. Las Vegas played this game without their top two running backs: Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle). The team's leading rusher was second-year back, Sincere McCormick, who ran for 33 yards on five carries.