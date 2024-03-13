Since entering the NFL in 2019, Hunter Renfrow has spent his entire career with the Las Vegas Raiders. But with the team entering a new era, Renfrow no longer has a spot on the roster.
Las Vegas is planning to release Renfrow at the start of the new year, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. His release will save the Raiders $8.21 million against the cap.
Renfrow was originally a fifth round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the final year of the Raiders in Oakland. He carved out an immediate role with back-t0-back 600+ yard campaigns. However, the receiver truly broke out during the 2021 season.
Playing all 17 games – with nine starts – Renfrow set new career-highs in receptions (103), yardage (1,038) and touchdowns (nine). He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first, and only time thus far in his career.
However, in 2022, Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas. He has over 200 receptions, 2500 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Raiders also went out and signed Jakobi Meyers prior to the 2023 season. Renfrow's numbers took a further hit, as he had a career-low, 25 receptions for 255 scoreless yards.
Hunter Renfrow appeared in 73 games over his five years with the Raiders. He caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns. But as Las Vegas looks for the next quarterback after the Jimmy Garoppolo disaster, Renfrow won't be catching passes from him.
The Raiders will now look to use the extra cap space to further build out their roster under Antonio Pierce. Renfrow will hit the free agent market, searching for the next NFL team that will give him an opportunity in the offseason.