Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is firmly on the trade block as the October 31 NFL trade deadline approaches. Reports are that the team wants to move Renfrow, and the WR wants out, but he hasn’t spoken publically about the situation until now.

“I feel like I can help,” Renfrow told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Whether it’s this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I’m excited to do that moving forward.”

Renfrow only has eight catches for 73 yards this season and has played just 36% of the Raiders offensive snaps ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The former Clemson slot receiver has struggled under Josh McDaniels. Including this year’s grabs, Renfrow has just 44 catches for 402 yards under the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator.

Prior to McDaniels taking over, Renfrow had a Pro Bowl season in 2021, recording 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns under first Jon Gruden and then Rich Bisaccia.

If Renfrow can get back to that form in a new system, the team that he goes to help will get a massive steal for the (likely) low price they will have to pay for him in draft capital.

Several teams would make sense as destinations for a Hunter Renfrow trade. A trio of AFC East teams — the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and New England Patriots — could all be landing spots, as could the Dallas Cowboys or Carolina Panthers. If the Raiders don't make a Renfrow deal by the deadline, it's likely the team will cut him.