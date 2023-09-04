The Las Vegas Raiders breathed a sigh of relief last week after agreeing to a new and improved deal with star running back Josh Jacobs, who was holding out. A few days after he resolved things with the team, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke out on what Jacobs' return means for the Raiders in 2023.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“I mean, there was a different vibe in the building yesterday when he came back,” said Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo when he joined “NFL Total Access”. “Just, guys were in high spirits. This was my first time meeting Josh, but he was a high-energy guy. Just, really was excited to be back. And I'm glad it all worked out for him. He got what he wanted, we got him back, and one of our brothers back in the locker room. So, it will be exciting to get to work with him. The dude's a hell of a player, man. I mean, his play speaks for itself. But yeah, we got some work to do.”

Jacobs was absolutely fantastic in 2022 and deserved a bigger contract. He led the NFL in three categories, too. Rushing yards (1,653), rushing yards per game (97.2), and yards from scrimmage (2,053). That led to his first All-Pro nod.

There is no question the Raiders wouldn't have nearly the same offensive output on the ground without Jacobs and Jimmy Garoppolo knows it. He's truly that important to Las Vegas, which is why it was absolutely vital to end this saga ahead of Week 1.

Jimmy G has never played with such an elite running back, either. It should be interesting to see the chemistry he builds with Jacobs.