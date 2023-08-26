Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is ready to get back to work. Jacobs, who missed the entirety of training camp amid a contract holdout over his displeasure with the franchise tag, agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal to effectively end the holdout on Saturday. After news of the contract agreement broke, Jacobs sent out a post on his Twitter that contained just two words, ones that are likely music to the ears of Raiders fans.

Jacobs tweeted that, “he's back”, indicating to many that the holdout is over. Indeed, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, Jacobs plans to end his holdout and report to the team.

It's been no secret that the Raiders star has desired a new contract, a sentiment he made clear to the team's front office at the end of the season. He also wanted no parts of the franchise tag, which the Raiders placed on him back in March.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

After months of subliminal tweets from Jacobs, which strongly indicated his displeasure with the team, and the looming possibility of a trade or a holdout that stretched into the season, Jacobs is back.

Fresh off of a career year that saw him lead the NFL in rushing yards, Jacobs will seemingly have some added motivation, both financial and personal, to prove to the Raiders that paying him long-term money should have been one of the first things on their to-do list.

Jacobs' contract for the 2023 season includes a signing bonus. The star halfback is expected to rejoin the Raiders after their final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.