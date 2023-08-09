For the first time after six years, Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the opposite end facing the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the majority of his career with the Niners, but after their separation in the offseason, Garoppolo is now with the Las Vegas Raiders looking for a fresh start.

The 49ers and Raiders will meet on Thursday and Friday for some joint practices before their postseason game kicks off over the weekend. While it hasn't been too long since Garoppolo left the San Francisco franchise, he has no ill feelings towards them. In fact, he's simply excited to see his former teammates once again.

“I'm excited, man. It'll be cool to see some familiar faces, players, coaches,” Garoppolo said of their upcoming joint practices, per 49ers Webzone.

Perhaps playing the 49ers will give Jimmy Garoppolo some extra motivation to recapture his old form as he looks to establish himself as the Raiders' QB1. As everyone knows, meeting their old teams often gives players that extra juice to perform well.

That could exactly be what Garoppolo needs, especially since he's coming off an injury-plagued season. The 31-year-old signal-caller even underwent surgery last March to help heal his foot injury.

While Garoppolo has been cleared to play and there doesn't seem to be any issue with his injury and overall movement, he still need live game sessions to fully assess where he's at.

Garoppolo will be happy to see some familiar faces when the 49ers arrive for their joint practices. But more than that, the opportunity to get back to the field and bounce back from a rather disappointing campaign should excite him more.