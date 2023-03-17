Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo at the start of a new era. However, questions arose when Garoppolo’s press conference was postponed. But those questions can be put to bed as the Raiders and Garoppolo officially completed the deal, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“The #Raiders’ deal with Jimmy Garoppolo is complete, source says. Vegas officially has their new QB. Jimmy Garoppolo will sign his deal with the #Raiders shortly. Press conference to follow.”

Well, there it is. When the introductory press conference was postponed on Thursday, questions and rumors circulated furiously, although no concrete reasons were given. Nonetheless, it was completed on Friday, and any rumors of Garoppolo or the Raiders backing out can be put to bed.

Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, and Jarrett Stidham also left and joined the Denver Broncos. Suddenly, Garoppolo became the top option for the Raiders in a Josh McDaniels reunion, and Las Vegas then added former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The Raiders and Garoppolo agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth north of $65 million, including $34 million guaranteed. Now, it sure looks like Garoppolo will be the starter for the next couple of seasons, meaning a potential rookie signal-caller will hold the clipboard and wait for his turn.

It will be interesting to see the new-look offense with a team that signed Meyers and Garoppolo but traded away Darren Waller in a surprising move, and Josh McDaniels has a lot of questions to answer entering the 2023 campaign.