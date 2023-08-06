Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has a long history with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dating back to their time together in New England, and it seems he knows what he has in the veteran quarterback. With Garoppolo coming off a foot injury and apparently struggling a bit with interceptions in training camp, McDaniels shot down the idea he was concerned over Garoppolo's mistakes, as he told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“No concerns,” McDaniels said. “We've also seen some really good throws…it's really competitive…credit the other side when they make a play. Normal ebbs and flows of camp.”

It makes sense that McDaniels wouldn't raise any concern over the small sample size of Garoppolo's training camp play, as the veteran signal-caller has a history of winning and may still be rounding back into form after a lengthy absence away from the field. This isn't the first time McDaniels has protected Garoppolo in training camp, and it likely won't be the last.

Garoppolo, 31, has a 40-17 career record at QB after spending the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo signed a 3-year deal worth $72.7 million this offseason to replace Derek Carr as the starting quarterback in Las Vegas.

Garoppolo's transition should be eased by playing with a top wide receiver in Davante Adams, who led the league in touchdown receptions last season with 14.

After going 6-11 in his first season with the Raiders, Josh McDaniels will need Jimmy Garoppolo to be sharp (and healthy) to make sure he stays off the coaching hot seat. The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 at home to kick off the regular season.