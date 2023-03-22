A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their new starting quarterback in the form of Jimmy Garoppolo. It remains to be known whether this partnership is going to be a match made in heaven, but for two Nevada brothel workers, nirvana is just a call away for the quarterback.

According to TMZ Sports, two ladies from the Chicken Ranch brothel, Caitlin Bell and Alice Little, are willing to give Jimmy Garropolo free sex for life. You don’t have to read that twice. That sounds exactly what it sounds like it is.

“He deserves free sex just for joining our team,” Bell said of Jimmy Garoppolo. “But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

Little, on other hand, said that “Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders.”

While it is unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo will accept that offer — or if he has already heard of it — but if Bell and Little are only really after some good, old publicity score, then they’ve probably already attained that goal.

Moreover, it’s not just Bell and Little’s brothel that is making offers to Jimmy G.

“These brothel workers aren’t the only ones wanting to give Jimmy G a deal … Sheri’s Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada penned a letter to the QB, inviting him and a few of his new teammates to a VIP experience,” the TMZ Sports report stated.

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year deal worth $72.75 million with the Raiders last week as the successor the QB1 role left by Derek Carr.