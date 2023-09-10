The Las Vegas Raiders had quite the scare on Sunday after Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to hurt his bothersome left foot against the Denver Broncos.

In the first half of the contest, Garoppolo sparked fears among fans after Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto fell hard on his left foot. Video replays of the incident show Garoppolo tweaking his ankle, which was really concerning since it's the same foot that the quarterback had surgery on this offseason.

Fortunately for the Raiders, Garoppolo didn't suffer any injury in the said play. While it did look like he was hurt, it seems he was able to tough it out as he stayed in the game after the incident.

#JimmyG with scare on same foot/ankle as offseason surgery. Hurt, not injured. pic.twitter.com/IMrk7M1CAd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 10, 2023

It would have been a brutal blow to the Raiders had Jimmy Garoppolo reinjured his surgically-repaired foot. There were already major concerns about his health entering the 2023 season–remember he even had a failed physical with the team that put his playing status in question–and so it's hard to imagine how long he would have needed had he suffered another foot injury.

The good thing is the latest hit doesn't appear to bother Garoppolo that much. With that said, the hope now is that there won't be further issues with it after the game.

For what it's worth, in the first drive of the match, Garoppolo received an illegal hit from Justin Simmons. The Raiders QB lied on the ground for a brief moment before getting off the field so he can be checked for a concussion.

Sure enough, Garoppolo will have to be more careful moving forward if he doesn't want to be sidelined due to another injury.