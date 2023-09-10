The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of questions to answer as they enter the 2023 NFL season. The most pressing one is how good new quarterback will Jimmy Garoppolo look in Week 1.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels effectively showed longtime quarterback Derek Carr the door and brought in Garoppolo, who he previously worked with during their time with the New England Patriots. But a foot injury that necessitated surgery and failed physical made it uncertain if he would be ready to go for the start of the season. Fortunately, he made a recovery by training camp and didn’t need any restrictions as he prepared to take the silver and black reins.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provides some details on Garoppolo's surgery and how he got his foot ready to go for the Raiders' Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

From @NFLGameDay: Details on the foot surgery that led to 100% health for #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, plus #Broncos QB Russell Wilson heads into a huge year in Denver. pic.twitter.com/Dwzcjlw2Cl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

“Garopplo is 100 percent healthy,” Rapaport said, “but in March, when it came time to take his physical, that was not the case. The Raiders felt that a bone in his foot was not healing properly [and] asked him to have surgery. My understanding of what went on there: they inserted hardware into his foot, a plate with screws and a form of a bone graft to ensure long-term healing. Took a while but he is now back and good to go.”

Garoppolo will look to get off to a good start with superstar wideout Davante Adams against a solid Broncos defense. The Raiders are hopeful that their offense will be good enough to compete with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers but it will be a massively tough task.

In his last 25 starts with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo threw for 6,247 yards, 36 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. The label of mid has been engrained on him for years now after posting decent but non-exemplary numbers with one of the NFL's most talented teams. In Las Vegas, he hopes to change that and lead the team to success.

The Raiders have plenty of high-end talent in Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby but in Week 1 will be without former Pro Bowler Chandler Jones after the veteran defensive end went on a tirade against the team.