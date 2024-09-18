Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, who saw his time with the Las Vegas Raiders end on a sour note, wants another coaching opportunity. The Jon Gruden scandal included controversial leaked emails. Gruden was once regarded as respected broadcaster and head coach in the NFL, but his reputation took a major blow after the emails were leaked. With that being said, Gruden is hoping to coach at some point again.

“Yeah, I'm interested in coaching,” Gruden said during a recent interview, via Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. “My dad was a college coach, I was a college coach at Pitt, my wife was a cheerleader at Tennessee when I met her. H**l yeah, I'm interested in coaching. I know I can help a team, I know I can help young players get better, and I know I can hire a good staff, and that's the only thing I can guarantee. But yeah, I'm very interested in coaching at any level, period.”

In all reality, Gruden probably can be a good coach again, whether it is at the NFL or college football level. The question is whether or not he will receive interest following the aforementioned controversial event that took place.

It is worth noting that Gruden was seen at Kansas City Chiefs training camp before the 2024 season. That doesn't necessarily mean there will be serious coaching interest, but it is worth keeping in mind.

Jon Gruden's coaching career

Gruden's first head coaching job came in 1998 with the Oakland Raiders. He would coach the team until 2001 before taking over as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. Gruden stayed in Tampa Bay until 2008 before leaving the sidelines. He would return, however, in 2018 with the Raiders.

Gruden was the team's coach when they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. However, he resigned after Week 5 of the 2021 season amid the scandal.

The 61-year-old wants another opportunity, but it remains to be seen what Jon Gruden's football future has in store.