Published December 1, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been rather forward with his support of head coach Josh McDaniels. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed that support.

Many have claimed McDaniels is on the hot seat following a slow start to the season. However, it seems like the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator is secure in his job for 2023.

Jacobs fired back at the idea that McDaniels has lost the Raiders locker room. He even seemed to push back on those who may have leaked some criticisms to the media.

“Nah, it takes losing your captains to lose the locker room,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, a couple guys say things here and there but it’s like, ‘You don’t play that much,’ so it’s like, do it matter? But when you lose the guys, that’s when you lose the locker room. And he definitely hasn’t lost the guys yet.”

Jacobs has been a consistent bright spot for Las Vegas the entire season. He’s coming off a game in which he racked up over 300 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. His 86-yard touchdown in overtime sealed the Raiders victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s kind of crazy, coming in and not knowing if I was going to play, looking the guys in the eyes and telling them they’re going to get everything they’ve got in me,” Jacobs said after the win.

The Raiders have won two in a row after an abysmal 2-7 start. Las Vegas defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 11 to kick off the winning streak. Vegas now gears up for a crucial AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.