Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back Josh Jacobs popped up on the team’s injury report on Friday, per Vincent Bonsignore. After not being listed on Wednesday or Thursday, Jacobs was added to the report on Friday due to a calf ailment. He is now questionable for the Raiders’ Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Josh Jacobs was limited in practice and still could play Sunday. But this development will be something to keep tabs on over the weekend.

Jacobs has been a bright spot for Las Vegas in an otherwise forgettable season. Derek Carr and Davante Adams were expected to steal the show prior to the year, but the QB-WR duo have not found that elite success yet. Nevertheless, Josh Jacobs has held up his end of the bargain for the Raiders’ offense.

Through 10 games, Jacobs has rushed for 930 yards to go along with 7 touchdowns. He’s also been a factor in the passing game, reeling in 34 receptions for 251 receiving yards.

However, the Raiders’ season has been defined by injuries and underperformance. There has also been some drama as of late. Derek Carr subtly called out Las Vegas players for a lack of effort following a loss from a couple of weeks ago.

“I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place, and as a leader that pisses me off, if I’m being honest,” Carr said.

It was unclear who he was specifically referring to, but it likely wasn’t Josh Jacobs given his excellent 2022 performance. If Jacobs is unable to play, Carr will need to step up and lead the Raiders against Seattle on Sunday.