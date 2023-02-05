Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs believes he’s in a good position to get the contract that he’s seeking.

Josh Jacobs is one of the NFL’s best players that is headed for free agency. After leading the league in rushing yards, the Raiders’ star thinks that he’s worthy a big-time contract.

“I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat, you know what I’m saying?” Jacobs said at Saturday’s Pro Bowl festivities, via The Athletic. “I control the ship. However it goes, that’s how it’s going to go, you know what I’m saying? So, I’m not too much worried about it, but it’s definitely got to make sense.”’

Jacobs, however, only has so much control. If Jacobs and the Raiders can’t come to a long-term contract agreement, Las Vegas can use the franchise tag on the running back to keep him from hitting the open market for another year.

The exclusive franchise tag would give Jacobs a guaranteed salary of close to $10.1 million for the 2023 season. It’s a decision that likely wouldn’t sit well with Jacobs.

“Ooh, hero turned villain,” Jacobs said when asked what his response would be to being tagged, “Hero turned villain, man.”

Jacobs won the 2022 NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards. The 24-year-old finished 115 yards ahead of Derrick Henry for the most in the league. Jacobs was one of the Raiders’ best players during a disappointing 6-11 season. Las Vegas missed the playoffs for the 18th time in the last 20 years.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, the franchise tag might be the Raiders’ most likely option. It would allow Las Vegas to re-evaluate the situation in a year and see if Jacobs can replicate his career season.

Jacobs had 872 rushing yards in the 2021 season. Before averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 2022, Jacobs averaged just 3.9 and 4.0 yards per carry in the previous two seasons.

Jacobs’ contract talks with Las Vegas could resume in 2024 if he plays the upcoming season on the franchise tag.

The Raiders have already decided to move on from long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr. Las Vegas is unlikely to allow Jacobs walk for nothing in free agency.