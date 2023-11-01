The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another brutal loss on Monday night to the Detroit Lions. Despite a relatively close 26-14 scoreline, Vegas was outplayed by the Lions in Detroit. They entered the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday with more questions than answers. And it took until after the deadline for one of the biggest questions to be answered.

The Raiders have relieved head coach Josh McDaniels of his duties, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team later confirmed the news. General manager Dave Ziegler is also out the door as Vegas completely shakes up its leadership structure. The late-breaking news on Tuesday night drew many reactions on social media.

McDaniels joined the Raiders hoping for a better outcome than his first head coaching stint. The Ohio native was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010. He led the Broncos to an 8-8 season in 2009, but a 3-9 start to the 2010 season saw him fired before the end of the year.

McDaniels went on to coach with the St. Louis Rams for a year before returning to the New England Patriots. He spent 10 years in New England as their offensive coordinator. With quarterback Tom Brady, the now-former Raiders head coach won six Super Bowls across his two stints with the Patriots.

McDaniels led the Raiders to a 6-11 record in his first year at the helm. Las Vegas signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason, hoping he could help elevate the team. However, Monday's loss to the Lions dropped the Raiders to 3-5 on the season. It marked their second straight loss after losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

The Raiders are the first team to fire their head coach or general manager this season. And it'll certainly be interesting to see how Las Vegas decides to move forward with McDaniels no longer at the helm.