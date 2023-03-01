Following the end of the 2022 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would be retiring. After making the same announcement following the 2021 campaign, many that the future hall of fame quarterback could have more to give to the sport. But on Tuesday, current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that Brady is likely retired for good this time around.

With the NFL Combine set to start this week, coaches from around the NFL find themselves in Indianapolis to prepare. This includes Josh McDaniels.

On Tuesday, Josh McDaniels appeared on the NFL Network to speak with Andrew Siciliano. During the conversation, Siciliano asked McDaniels about Tom Brady, and if the quarterback could in fact return, or if he is retired for good. McDaniels was quick to shut down any potential rumors regarding his longtime friend, and former quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I do (believe that he is retired). He is a great friend of mine and I won’t go into my conversations with Tom, those are private. But I think he is at peace. I think he is at peace and I think that we are both at stages of our life where there are other things beyond football that we have to consider. And I certainly think that Tom has been a great father, a great friend, and a great player for a long time. I think he is going to do what he needs to do right now that is in the best interest of him and his family.” stated McDaniels.

Tom Brady, who spent the 2022 campaign with the Buccaneers, announced his retirement just days after their season ended. According to McDaniels, he has no plans on returning this time around.