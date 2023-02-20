The Las Vegas Raiders announced former defensive back Jim McMillin has died Sunday, at the age of 83.

McMillin played all 14 games with nine starts for the Raiders in 1963 and one game in 1964 before returning to the Denver Broncos during the season. He previous played 1961 and 1962 in Denver, making 28 starts before heading to Oakland (where the franchise was during that season).

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim McMillin, who played defensive back for the Silver and Black from 1963-64,” the team wrote in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Jim’s wife, Phyllis, and the entire McMillin family at this time.”

After going to his second stint in Denver, McMillin played in seven games (two starts) for the Broncos in 1964 and 12 games (three starts) in 1965.

During his career, McMillin played in 62 games, with 43 of those started, He had 14 interceptions with four of those returned for touchdowns. In his rookie season of 1961, he had five of his interceptions, and he played cornerback and safety during his time in football, according to ProFootballTalk.

McMillin is part of a storied history of defensive backs that have played for the Raiders since the franchise’s first season in 1960, as a member of the AFL. Those names include (in no particular order) Ronnie Lott, Lester Hayes, Willie Brown, Terry McDaniel, Albert Lewis, Rod Woodson, Eric Allen and Charles Woodson (no relation to Rod).

Nate Hobbs and Rock Ya-Sin are the current cornerbacks for Las Vegas, and they look to add to the storied tradition going forward.