The Las Vegas Raiders just won their first game against the Green Bay Packers since 1987. Amik Robertson picked off Jordan Love in the end zone to seal the game and snap this 36-year streak. The last time the Raiders beat the Packers, they were based in Los Angeles. They have since undergone an entire second era in Oakland and then moved to Las Vegas. The last time the Raiders beat the Packers, they had just drafted Bo Jackson.

That game was played at Lambeau Field in the opening week of the 1987 NFL season. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter, and the Raiders never looked back. Vann McElroy snatched a pick-six off of Randy Wright, and the Raiders tacked on a couple of field goals in the second half. They cruised to a 20-0 victory, but ultimately finished the season 5-10. One game was cancelled due to an NFLPA strike that season.

These two teams first played each other in 1968; it was Super Bowl II, a game the Packers won 33-14. The Raiders went on to win the next five contests. So, Green Bay experienced its own 22-year drought in this rivalry, as the Packers' next win over the Raiders came in 1990. Including the 1990 contest, the Raiders and Packers have played eight times since the Raiders' most recent win, with the last matchup occurring in Green Bay in 2019. Green Bay leads the total series 9-6.

This was also the first game WR Davante Adams played against his former team. Familiar faces in the green and gold managed to hold Adams to just four catches for 45 yards, a weak performance by his standards.