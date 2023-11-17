In classic Raiders fashion, fullback Jakob Johnson had to announce that he was released just days after a blunder cutting Isaac Rochell.

There might be new people in charge, but it’s the same old Las Vegas Raiders. Fullback Jakob Johnson was released on Friday, but instead of hearing it from a Raiders PR person or even an NFL insider, the player announced it himself on social media. The only thing he left out was #TypicalRaiders.

“I’ve been released by the @Raiders,” Johnson shared matter-of-factly on Friday. And with that, the fifth-year pro’s year-plus tenure in Las Vegas ended.

Because Johnson is a veteran and the trade deadline has passed, he will go through waivers now where any team can claim his contract. If no team does, he will be a free agent, free to sign with any team he chooses.

Johnson is an undrafted 28-year-old back out of Tennessee who played three seasons for the New England Patriots before coming over to the Raiders with now-former head coach Josh McDaniels. The FB was mostly a special teams contributor early in the season, but he has been inactive for the two games since the team dismissed McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

Jakob Johnson being released is not a major move by the Raiders. He simply seems like a player brought in by the old regime who is no longer needed under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree. The only mistake here is letting the player announce it himself instead of getting ahead of it, but that’s what so often happens in Raider Land.

Earlier this week, the team cut defensive end Isaac Rochell just hours after honoring his brother for his military service in a tweet. Rochell responded perfectly, retweeting the post and writing, “This is objectively really bad timing.”