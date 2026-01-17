For the second offseason in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders are spending their downtime looking for a new head coach. The Pete Carroll experiment failed miserably, leading to the veteran head coach getting fired. Now, Las Vegas is looking for a coach who can hopefully pilot this team to new heights.

By pure happenstance, the Raiders chose the right year to be on the market for a new coach. With other teams firing their head coaches and a bevy of promising coordinators getting interviews, there are a lot of good options for the Raiders to pick. Now, Las Vegas is set to interview one of the most notable names in the market: former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

“Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Raiders on Monday in Miami for their head coaching job, per sources,” Tom Pelissero reported on X. “A fascinating candidate for Las Vegas, which owns the No. 1 pick — and, potentially, the right to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.”

Widely regarded as one of the most creative offensive minds in football, McDaniel's highlight with the Dolphins is their history 70-point outing against the Denver Broncos in 2023. However, a rough stretch over the last two years led to McDaniel getting canned by Miami. Still, McDaniel is considered a top coaching candidate for most franchises, including the Raiders.

The Raiders offer an interesting puzzle for McDaniel to solve should he choose the team. The Raiders arguably have one of the most talented young cores on offense. The headliners, of course, are running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, two of the best young players at their positions. They also own the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and are nearly a lock to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While they are thin at the wide receiver position, they have a ton of cap space to work with.

The Raiders have a ton of competition for McDaniel's services, though. Aside from the teams looking to hire him as a HC, other teams are trying to offer McDaniel a spot as their OC. We'll see if the Raiders' pitch to the former HC moves him.