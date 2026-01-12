The 2025-26 season is over for the Los Angeles Chargers. After starting the season 3-0 and 3-0 in the AFC West, the Bolts are once again heading home after Wild Card weekend.

The Chargers fell to the New England Patriots 16-3 as the offense could not get into a groove at all. The Patriots' defense shut them down all game long, and Justin Herbert had another playoff flop. He is now 0-3 in the playoffs, with many questions surrounding his ability to lead.

On a positive note, the Chargers contained a very good defense led by Jesse Minter. Minter was Jim Harbaugh's DC at Michigan and followed him to Los Angeles. Over the last two seasons, Minter has coached a top-five defense in the NFL. Now, he is a hot commodity on the market as there are going to be just about every available team wanting him as head coach or a DC. The Bolts were 9th in opponent scoring, allowing 20 points per contest in 2025.

According to Jordan Schultz, Minter has already been requested by four teams for head coach interviews. The Baltimore Ravens were the first team reported, followed by (in no order) the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. The Ravens make sense because of the Harbaugh connection. Minter would join a familiar culture, aiming to keep the Ravens as playoff contenders.

If Minter coached his last game with the Chargers, then Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz will have a huge decision to make about hiring the next defensive coordinator. Harbaugh should seriously consider moving on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman if he wants to see the offense improve when it matters most.