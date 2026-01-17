After parting ways with Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search continues to expand, with two prominent offensive coordinators set to interview this weekend. Las Vegas has scheduled interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak on Sunday, the day after both of their teams play in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, according to Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer.

Brady's interview will take place following Buffalo's Saturday afternoon postseason matchup against the Denver Broncos. The 36-year-old has been the Bills' offensive coordinator since the end of the 2023 season, following his promotion from quarterbacks coach after Buffalo fired Ken Dorsey after a 5–5 start. Under Brady, Buffalo shifted from a pass-heavy approach to a more balanced offense, incorporating more of the run game while still maximizing quarterback Josh Allen's mobility. That adjustment helped the Bills win six of their final seven games in 2023 to finish 11–6 and secure their fourth straight AFC East title.

In the 2024 season, Brady’s first full year as offensive coordinator, Buffalo posted a 13–4 record and reached the AFC Championship Game. The Bills ranked fourth in the NFL in both total yards and points scored, led the league in rushing yards, and finished 15th in passing yards. Brady’s offensive philosophy, which he labeled “Everybody Eats,” resulted in a league-record 13 different players catching touchdown passes. His work earned him a finalist spot for the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Kubiak is also serving as an NFL offensive coordinator for the first time. The 37-year-old took over the role in San Francisco for the 2025 season after spending the previous four years on head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff. Kubiak joined the organization in 2021 as a defensive quality control coach, moved to assistant quarterbacks coach for two seasons, became offensive passing game specialist in 2024, and was promoted to offensive coordinator on January 8, 2025. Though Shanahan retains primary play-calling duties, Kubiak oversees the structure and design of the offense.

Before entering the NFL, Kubiak served as offensive coordinator and later head coach at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas, compiling a 24–11 record and three playoff appearances over three seasons. He is the son of former Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak and the brother of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whom the Raiders have already interviewed.

Brady and Klay Kubiak join a lengthy list of candidates Las Vegas has either interviewed or requested to speak with, including Vance Joseph, Matt Nagy, Ejiro Evero, Jesse Minter, Kevin Stefanski, Jeff Hafley, and multiple assistants from the Los Angeles Rams and Broncos. The Raiders have conducted most first-round interviews virtually, with in-person meetings expected once the process advances to a second round.