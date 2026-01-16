The Las Vegas Raiders became one of nine NFL teams this offseason search for a new head coach after firing Pete Carroll. Since then, the organization has conducted several interviews for the vacant position. On Thursday, reports indicate that Jesse Minter is one of the latest to interview with Las Vegas.

Reports indicate that the current Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator is the seventh candidate to interview for the job, according to Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. Minter, along with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, both interviewed with the Raiders on Wednesday.

“Their most recent interviews were Wednesday with defensive coordinators Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers and Ejiro Evero of Carolina.”

Minter, who is 42 years old, has coached alongside Jim Harbaugh since 2022, when he joined Harbaugh's staff as defensive coordinator with the Michigan Wolverines. He followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles and took the defensive coordinator job with the Chargers in 2024. If the Raiders were to hire Jesse Minter, it would be the first head coaching job of his career.

The other five head coaching candidates who have interviewed for the Raiders' head coaching job are Kevin Stefanski, Vance Joseph, Matt Nagy, Davis Webb, and Klint Kubiak. Four of the seven candidates have experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball, while three are more defense-focused.

Las Vegas could have more first-round interviews lined up. However, with the New York Giants already hiring John Harbaugh, the Raiders and the other teams searching for a head coach may opt to speed up their hiring process. Look for some of the names in the list of seven to get another interview with Vegas in the coming days.