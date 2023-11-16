Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, voiced her thoughts on her husband's release from the Raiders after Jack Jones' signing.

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through massive changes as the 2023-24 NFL season middles out. After firing Dave Zeigler and Josh McDaniels, the Raiders made a move to sign former New England Patriots CB Jack Jones. Consequentially, Isaac Rochell was cut from the roster. Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, had an emotional reaction to the news on social media.

Allison Kuch reacts to Isaac Rochell's release from the Raiders

Kuch used her platform on TikTok to voice her feelings on Rochell's departure from Las Vegas:

“This sucks for all of us. At the end of the day, the NFL is a business and my husband and I are fine. We are OK. We have each other. But I would be lying if I said this didn't affect me or that I didn't care or it didn't make me emotional, Kuch said, per The Spun.

Rochell's wife continued, “Now, the part where it becomes emotional is the fact we've created a sense of community here. We have friends here, teammates here…and the fact that now we're going to be uprooted and have to move so close to welcoming our daughter into the world [is hard].”

Undoubtedly, the move is tough for Rochell and his wife. Rochell spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and the recent Raiders. The seven-year end likely wanted to find a home in Las Vegas, but things did not work out.

The 28-year-old had seven solo tackles with the Raiders before his release. The move may hurt, but it is not the end for Rochell, who can still prove himself to make another NFL roster.