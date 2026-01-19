With the Las Vegas Raiders looking to fill its vacant head coaching job, one of the most important aspects that's coming up is the NFL Draft, with the franchise having the No. 1 overall pick. As rumors surround the Raiders and the No. 1 overall pick, it seems likely to be Indiana football star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, as the team is keeping a close eye on him.

While Mendoza is competing for a national championship with the Hoosiers as they take on the Miami Hurricanes, head executives of the Las Vegas team are present to watch the game, including owner Mark Davis.

“Raiders owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady are all in attendance in Miami to watch Indiana QB — and potential No. 1 pick — Fernando Mendoza tonight,” Ari Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with the picture from Tone Digs.

#Raiders owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady are all in attendance in Miami to watch Indiana QB — and potential No. 1 pick — Fernando Mendoza tonight. (📷 @ToneDigz) pic.twitter.com/GOhKfsUzoO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 19, 2026

Mendoza could cap off a Heisman Trophy-winning season with a national championship as he's thrown for 3,349 yards to go along with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. With him likely being a lock for the Raiders' first overall pick, NFL insider Albert Breer has said that the head coaching decision will come down to the plan with that selection.

“The Raiders have a big quarterback decision coming with the No. 1 pick, with Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore (if he declares) in the equation,” Breer said. “I’d expect their coaching hire will reflect that. I don’t think it has to be a coach with an offensive background. But if it’s not, whomever the coach is will have to have a plan for an offensive coordinator…”

It remains to be seen what happens with Las Vegas' No. 1 pick.