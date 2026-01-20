Las Vegas Raiders decision-makers converged in Miami on Monday as the organization balanced its head coaching search with franchise-altering draft considerations. As Tom Brady’s influence within the organization continues to grow, the College Football Playoff National Championship created a rare convergence of scouting, interviews, and long-term planning ahead of Monday night’s matchup.

Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, traveled to Miami with general manager Jon Spytek ahead of Monday night’s national title game at Hard Rock Stadium. The matchup between Indiana and Miami features quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick. Mendoza sits at the center of the Raiders’ draft strategy heading into April’s NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the setting was intentional, with several head coaching candidates already in the area for in-person meetings with the Raiders’ leadership group prior to the championship game.

“Minority owner Tom Brady will be in attendance at the national title game, which will feature Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 pick. The Raiders own the top selection in April’s NFL Draft, and are projected to select Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft.”

Article Continues Below

The Raiders accelerated their coaching search after they parted ways with Pete Carroll earlier this month. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with team officials Monday morning, while Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero arrived Monday night and will interview Tuesday. Los Angeles Chargers coordinator Jesse Minter remains a candidate and will meet with Las Vegas in South Beach.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley had planned to interview Wednesday, but the Dolphins are finalizing an agreement to hire him as their next head coach. The Raiders have also expressed interest in Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb, though postseason obligations will delay an in-person interview.

For Las Vegas, Brady’s presence underscored how tightly the head coaching decision now aligns with the franchise quarterback choice, with both moves positioned to shape the organization’s direction for years to come.