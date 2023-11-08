The Raiders have been a new-look team since firing Josh McDaniels. Davante Adams is liking what he is seeing.

When Josh McDaniels was head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, star receiver Davante Adams was one of his most vocal detractors. Now that McDaniels has been fired, Adams is liking what he is seeing from the Raiders.

Adams was recently at a basketball game when he was approached by a referee. The ref told him he attended Las Vegas' win over the New York Giants in Week 9. Hot mics picked up Adam's response, which was telling of both the past and present of the Raiders organization.

“It's going to be better now,” Adams said.

Referee: “Love to see you guys get back on that winning track yesterday.” Davante Adams: “It’s going to be better now.” Adams on the Raiders’ win after firing Josh McDaniels 👀 (via @BleacherReport / IG)pic.twitter.com/FQd8lJWhsk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2023

That ref got quite the show in Week 9 as the Raiders came with a 30-9 victory. It was the first time this season that Las Vegas scored 30+ points. The scoring outburst came after switching quarterbacks from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell. Adams wasn't much of a factor, as he caught four passes for 34 yards. However, moreso than just a box score, Adams is starting to see a real culture change in Vegas.

When Adams was traded to the Raiders, he expected to play with college teammate Derek Carr. However, Vegas flipped the switch and released Carr, going with Garoppolo. As the Raiders continue to struggle, McDaniels seemed to lose more and more of the offense. Adams called out the team's offense publically on social media.

Under interim head coach, Vegas was able to figure out their offensive problem – at least for one week. But for Davante Adams, it is a much bigger deal. He feels the culture of the Raiders improving and is exciting to show that ref and all fans just how strong this team can be.