By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the rise over the past few weeks after winning their past three games to try and salvage what had been a lost season to that point. It may be unlikely, but the Raiders remain on the fringes of making the postseason, making every game from this point forward a must win, including their Thursday night clash against the floundering Los Angeles Rams. However, it seemed as if the Raiders faced a huge blow after losing Josh Jacobs, the league’s leading rusher in terms of yards gained, to a hand injury.

Jacobs seemed to injure his finger after a strong 15-yard run during the third period. He then left the field for a short period to get his hand checked, and thankfully for the Raiders, the 24-year old running back’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious. Per Ari Meirov, Josh Jacobs has been cleared to return to action after getting X-rays.

The Raiders relied on Jacobs all night long against the Rams, so a prolonged absence would have been debilitating to their slim playoff hopes. Despite the loss, Jacobs was back to his usual dominance, tallying 99 yards (on 27 carries) to add to his league-leading total.

Josh Jacobs’ stellar play has been one of the main reasons for the Raiders’ improved play in recent weeks, with the 5’10 running back carrying his team on his back. There’s no reason to expect him to tail off anytime soon, so perhaps Las Vegas could find themselves further complicating what’s already a crowded playoff picture.