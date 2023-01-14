Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is now up. After a lackluster season, the Fresno State alum seems to be on his way out of the team. It’s a rather surprising development, and teams are already pouncing on the opportunity to grab a relatively good quarterback. The three teams interested in Derek Carr are the New York Jets, the Washington Commanders, and the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith, a feel-good story, will be back in 2023, while the #Raiders began actively shopping QB Derek Carr this week. pic.twitter.com/2EVpXBhjyS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

Derek Carr was a solid quarterback for the Raiders for most of his tenure. He’s not exactly an elite QB, but he can win you games with the right personnel. It makes sense for teams like the Jets (who already have a foundation, and need a QB to bring it all together) to pursue a talent like Carr.

This season was an abject disaster for the Raiders, and that might be putting it lightly. After getting Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams, this team looked like a title contender in the pre-season. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan. Their offense struggled to score, and everything simply just fell apart. Derek Carr was the first casualty of the teardown of the team.

We’ll see where Derek Carr eventually lands after the Raiders trade him. This is an unfortunate end to a stint that saw Carr lead his team to a 63-77 record. Perhaps Carr will turn it around on his new team, and Las Vegas finally gets the quarterback that is just right for them. This will surely be the end of era.