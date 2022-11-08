By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from a former first-round pick.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have released fourth-year safety, Johnathan Abram.

Abram had been a member of the Raiders secondary since he was drafted with the 27th overall pick in 2019. The former Mississippi State standout was meant to be a star within the defense but was never able to play at that level.

Over his three collegiate seasons, Abram recorded 107 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, five total sacks, 10 defended passes, and two interceptions.

Injuries held back Abram from reaching his potential over his first three seasons with the Raiders. During that stretch, he never played an entire season. This included him playing just one game during his rookie year.

When on the field, Abram filled the stat sheet. In 36 career games, he has recorded 255 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 defended passes, and three interceptions.

Over eight games this season, Abram once again was a productive player on the defense. Before being released, he had recorded 48 total tackles and one defended pass. But these numbers don’t tell the whole story.

According to PFF, Abram had a 49.5 player grade. He had allowed 26 receptions on 34 total targets.

But amid his struggles, Abram has still been solid at times. He is a high-volume tackler who finds his way to the ball.

At just 26 years old, and being a former first-round pick, he will likely have his options of teams to join. With the season reaching the halfway point, injuries have begun to pile up around the league. A team could be willing to take a chance on Johnathan Abram.