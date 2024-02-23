Recently, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and the team made a big move by opting to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for the same position, per ESPN. Getsy takes over a Raiders offense that was shaky at best throughout much of the 2023-24 NFL season, mired by injuries, public player complaints, and inconsistent play from the team's rotation of quarterbacks.
Speaking of quarterbacks, finding a long-term answer at that position figures to be priority number one for Las Vegas entering this offseason, which is already underway, and recently, Getsy himself spoke on the importance of trying to fill that void for the organization, including whtehr or not he or the Raiders brass have an idea in mind of who they would like to pursue either in free agency or the draft.
“There's not one in particular,” Getsy said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I think you've got to play into the players that you have and the things that they do really well. I think that's what's cool about this draft … there's a lot of different types of guys, and it's about who can do things to the level that it's a difference maker.
“You try to get as many dynamic guys on your team as you can. I wouldn't ever want to box myself into a corner with one particular style.”
The Raiders will have several avenues with which they can pursue a new quarterback, including both free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft in April.