The Las Vegas Raiders are interviewing a former Bears offensive coordinator for the same job.

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a look at hiring an offensive coordinator who received some criticism at his previous stop. The Raiders are interviewing former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for the same position, per NFL Network.

Getsy recently lost his job with the Bears following a disappointing 7-10 season. Despite the poor record, Getsy's offense ran the ball quite effectively in the National Football League. Chicago ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing, respectively, in two seasons with Getsy calling plays, per NFL Network. Due to injuries at quarterback, the Bears had to use several play callers during the season, including rookie Tyler Bagent, who played at Division 2 school Shepherd University in West Virginia.

The Raiders are looking for new offensive leadership following another disappointing year in Sin City. The Raiders finished the 2023 season with a 8-9 record. The team hired Antonio Pierce as head coach, who will try and turn the franchise's fortunes around. He has worked for the team since the 2022 season, coaching linebackers. Pierce also served as interim coach for the team during the 2023 season. He played in the NFL from 2001 to 2009 with the Washington football team and the New York Giants.

The Raiders have gone through several struggles in recent years. Despite moving the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas, the team is still having a hard time winning games. The Raiders have made the playoffs only twice in the last decade. The team hasn't made a Super Bowl since 2002, when it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Getsy does get the job, his work will definitely be cut out for him.