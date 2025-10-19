The Las Vegas Raiders lost 31-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, falling to 2-5 on the season. Pete Carroll's first season in Vegas has been a disaster, to say the least. The Raiders replaced Geno Smith with Kenny Pickett late in the game, with the outcome already decided. While the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-rounder did not light the world on fire, Carroll should stick with Pickett over Smith moving forward.

Kenny Pickett's first snap of the day ended up in the hands of the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/T7kKuciJt7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pickett went 2-2 for eight yards passing, losing one fumble early in his appearance. The Chiefs' defense was firing on all cylinders against the poor Raiders' offense on Sunday, and Pickett did not change that. While the ceiling with Pickett is low, they have seen the floor with Smith, and things cannot get worse.

Article Continues Below

Smith went 10-6 with just 67 yards and no turnovers in this matchup. Both quarterbacks were set up to fail with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers out for the game. But without both of those players, Tre Tucker should have been a key part of the offense. He managed only five catches, all from Smith.

The Raiders have Smith under contract for two years beyond 2025, while Pickett is a free agent at the end of the season. Changing quarterbacks would not be a move for the future; it would be a move for this season. The Raiders need new life at quarterback coming out of their Week 8 bye, which only Pickett can provide them.

The Raiders turned to Aidan O'Connell for most of last season, which was a disaster. He is still on the roster, but Pickett is an unknown entity in Vegas that could help them turn things around. If Bowers and Meyers return in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will be better off with a new quarterback in place. Then, with the week of rest and another of preparation, Pickett can give them new life.