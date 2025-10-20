The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't get a winning streak going, getting demolished by the Kansas City Chiefs 31-0 in Week 7. Quarterback Geno Smith is now looking for answers.

Of course, Smith's play didn't help matters in the loss, as he was eventually benched for backup Kenny Pickett. The quarterback has just one course of action as he and the Raiders look to move forward, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

“There's a lot of soul searching that needs to be done,” Smith said.

Before being benched, Smith completed 10-of-16 passes for a measly 42 scoreless yards. Simply put, the Raiders couldn't move the ball with Smith under center. To his credit, they couldn't with Pickett either, as he completed just two passes for eight yards.

Still, the Chiefs took control of the game early and never looked back. By halftime, Kansas City already led 21-0. By the end of the third, the Chiefs tacked on another 10 points. With the Raiders not punching back, it was more than enough.

If Smith, head coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders thought they were going to compete in the NFC West, then it's true some serious soul searching is necessary. The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league. But to look completely lifeless shows Las Vegas is not ready to compete with their division's best.

As Smith as company search the pits of their soul, they will hope to find some offense. They'll at least have the Week 8 bye to sort things out before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.