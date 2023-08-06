Marcus Peters still has a lot of good football left to play. The veteran cornerback, in fact, has made an immediate impact since signing with the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, leading a ball-hawking secondary in interceptions during training camp.

But as his ninth NFL season begins in earnest, Peters seems less concerned with proving he remains among the league's most dangerous defensive backs. Instead, the 30-year-old is focused on teaching his tricks of the trade to his young Raiders teammates.

“That’s what football is about. You gotta pass the game down,” Peters said, per Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review Journal. “The game is only gonna get younger. And the [older players], there’s only gonna be a certain select few that are gonna be able to stick around. To see you pass down some game, and to see the youngsters go out there and put it to test, that’s the biggest blessing ever.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Peters, 30, is locked in as one of Las Vegas' starting cornerbacks. Opposite him on the outside during training camp has primarily been rookie Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick out of Maryland. Third-year pro Nate Hobbs, who spent last season playing on the perimeter, has been taking the majority of his training camp snaps as the Raiders' slot corner.

Signed the day before Las Vegas kicked off training camp, Peters, a proud Oakland native, is clearly invigorated by wearing the silver and black. The more his innate knowledge of and burning passion for the game rubs off on his young brethren in the secondary, the more competitive the Raiders will be this season in a loaded AFC West.