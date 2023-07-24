The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly reached an agreement to sign former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Marcus Peters had met with the Raiders earlier in the offseason and had been linked to them for a long time. He reportedly had an impressive workout with the Raiders today before agreeing to terms on the one-year deal, according to Rapoport.

The signing of Peters gives the Raiders an experienced cornerback on their roster. Head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had the time to evaluate the cornerback room this spring throughout OTAs and minicamp, and they decided to finally pull the trigger on Peters.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, and the struggles of the defense in year one of Patrick Graham's tenure was notable. He had just come off of two seasons with the New York Giants that made him highly thought of around the league. He got head coaching interview requests after his first season.

Graham hopes the Raiders' defense has a better season in 2023. Adding an experienced cornerback in Peters should help that. The hope is that the coverage on the back end is better and pass rushers like Maxx Crosby can thrive as a result.

It will be interesting to see how Peters fares with the Raiders. A lot has changed this offseason. Derek Carr is out, Josh Jacobs is on the franchise tag and it is unknown whether or not he will play. Regardless, Josh McDaniels hopes to get the team going in the right direction.