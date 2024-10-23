With the Las Vegas Raiders sitting at 2-5 and the trade deadline looming, many think the Raiders will have a fire sale. After Las Vegas traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets last week, the next target in people's eyes is defensive star Maxx Crosby. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best defensive players in the league and would make any team a contender. Crosby, a Michigan native, has often been linked to the Detroit Lions. Detroit lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season to a broken leg, and Lions fans hope the team will replace him with the Raiders’ star. The same can be said for fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears, who also need pass-rushing support.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has already shut down those rumors. That won’t stop them from circulating, however. So Crosby is now taking his shot at quieting the outside noise.

“Honestly, it’s crazy, bro,” Crosby said. “Last year, there was some trade talk. That’s when I feel like it kind of started, the ‘Send me to Detroit,’ their fan base was all over me. They’ve started a whole pandemonium, a whole movement. I’m sitting here innocently and just doing what I do. I feel like, you know, I’m — I have to address it with my teammates. I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to leave.’ I know it’s a f—ing business; I don’t have 100 percent control of all that, but I’ll say it loud and f—ing clear: I want to be a Raider.”

Will the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

Crosby is right. He has no control over whether he is traded. However, if Davis shuts down rumors and Crosby expresses his desire to stay in Las Vegas, it seems less likely that he will play on another team after the trade deadline passes. Crosby has been off to one of the best starts in his career despite missing his first NFL game in six years. He has 23 tackles, 10 for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.

“I know it's a business, I know I don't have 100 percent control, but I want to be here,” Crosby said. “I want to be in silver and black. I'll say it loud and clear: I want to be a Raider … What the f–k has this turned into?”

Crosby has repeatedly vocalized his desire to remain with the Raiders. He even got the franchise's logo tattooed on his body. Hopefully, this latest tirade will put the narrative to rest.