The Las Vegas Raiders are officially thinner behind center. Now, new depth is needed at quarterback following Aidan O'Connell's injury in the Raiders' Week 7 loss, which has sparked five QB trade thoughts.

The second-year passer is ruled out with a fractured thumb he sustained in the 20-15 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams. He'll be out between four to six weeks according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo Monday.

The QB reins return to Gardner Minshew in O'Connell's absence. However, undrafted rookie Carter Bradley remains the only other healthy option in Sin City for a 2-5 team.

Many analysts believe the Raiders should entertain the thought of tanking the rest of the season. That way they can pursue Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or Cam Ward of Miami via the 2025 NFL Draft. Already, Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby even called Sanders “my guy” on his The Rush Podcast released Oct. 15.

Regardless, depth is needed right away for the Silver and Black. A trade has got to be in the cards for owner Mark Davis, general manager Tom Telesco, head coach Antonio Pierce and company. Here are five options that make the most sense for the Raiders.

This move could alter the Raiders' '25 draft plans.

Young becomes a long-term solution since he's only in his second season. Still, his demotion in Charlotte fuels the belief the Carolina Panthers should trade him.

The former No. 1 pick Young does carry a cap hit of $8.6 million in 2024, then rises to $10.3 in 2025 and $12 million the season after. The Raiders are welcoming a risk if they take on that salary. The franchise has more than $21.3 million in cap space left for '24 according to Over The Cap.

But swapping for the past Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama has to be in consideration. And he's not the only high draft pick Vegas should consider.

Trey Lance

Dak Prescott secured the bag with his blockbuster $240 million extension before the season. But that deal also signified the former No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft isn't heading towards the starting role for the foreseeable future.

Lance originally was thought of as an emergency plan if Prescott didn't work out. But that was before the 2023 season when the trade got completed. The Dallas Cowboys are clearly all in on their longtime starter, which should give Dallas some leverage in entertaining trade thoughts for the still-young Lance.

What helps Vegas here is that Lance is making over $5 million but is not under contract for 2025. The former top-five pick would become a cheap option if brought in and could be worth a late Day 3 selection or two. Davis grew up with a father who loved the Hail Mary. Perhaps Al Davis's son will consider Lance's deep ball capability.

Jacoby Brissett

If the Raiders seek a playoff quarterback, then a deal with the New England Patriots needs to come to fruition.

Brissett has already been benched in favor of 2024 first-round selection Drake Maye, which the veteran described as a “tough” situation he's in via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The 32-year-old has never been labeled as a flashy quarterback. However, he's witnessed one playoff run in Indianapolis and was on the Patriots' Super Bowl LI roster as a rookie. Brissett would be considered a temporary band-aid here but can add a needed veteran leadership presence for the Raiders.

Perhaps new minority owner Tom Brady can pound the table here for his former teammate.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns' own QB dilemma bears watching on the Raiders' end. Chances are, the non-elevated QB post-Deshaun Watson could become an enticing trade option.

The 24-year-old Thompson-Robinson is the more appealing idea.

With past Pro Bowler Jameis Winston on the roster, Cleveland has an experienced passer to turn to. “DTR,” meanwhile, is dealing with his own ailment due to sustaining an injured thumb on the same Sunday Watson tore his ACL. Thompson-Robinson isn't promised to become available next week per Akron Beacon Journal Browns reporter Chris Easterling.

The Browns still have a lot to consider as they operate without Watson. They look like a franchise needing to locate a still-available free agent to help with depth — a la Joe Flacco last year. But Pierce happens to be familiar with “DTR” from his college coaching days, as Pierce's Arizona State teams were a Pac-12 rival of Thompson-Robinson's UCLA. The Sun Devils even offered Thompson-Robinson out of high school for the 2018 class, during a time Pierce served under former ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

Thompson-Robinson has shown flashes as a dual threat. He can add a needed runner element for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached a similar QB in Justin Fields in Chicago. Yet, if DTR isn't healthy for the rest of the year, he becomes un-tradable for the 2024 trade deadline.

Kyle Trask

The final QB in mind was originally a post-Tom Brady idea for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trask has gone from in-state second-round draft find out of Florida to losing ground to Baker Mayfield. Considering Mayfield's resurgence with the Bucs, Trask will only play if a game gets one-sided or Mayfield gets hurt.

The 26-year-old, though, could get a chance to earn immediate playing time in Sin City amid Minshew's own injury history and if he gets inconsistent. Trask is yet to earn a single start in the NFL. He may have better luck outside of Tampa to earn starter reins.

He's already in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and carries a base salary of more than $1.4 million. He'd be in the young-and-cheap category if the Raiders turn to him for much-needed depth.