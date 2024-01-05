Will Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams' campaign for Antonio Pierce work?

There is still no certainty regarding who will take over the reins as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Antonio Pierce has led this squad to a lot of success and upsets over teams that were supposedly stronger than them. They just got a win over the Kansas City Chiefs which made Davante Adams vouch for the Raiders' interim head coach. Now, Maxx Crosby joins in to give him his due diligence, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN

“There are only 32 head coaches in the whole world. So, you've got to find a leader of men. When you've got one of them in the building currently, I don't know why you would let them go. I've made the playoffs one time in five years. We've got to figure out what we're going to do moving forward. I'm sick of change and of losing. I want to win.” Maxx Crosby declared about Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders currently have a seven-win record entering their season finale against the Denver Broncos. While this may not be ideal for them because they will miss the playoffs, it might just be enough. Pierce has learned to optimize both the defensive squad and their offense which led to these big wins throughout the season.

All of these insane feats, including the big win over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, were good signs for the Raiders players. Davante Adams gave his own seal of approval to Pierce. Will all of these testimonials give him a boost for the Raiders' permanent position?