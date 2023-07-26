Josh Jacobs has yet to sign the franchise tag the Las Vegas Raiders used on him. He also did not report to the first day of Raiders' training camp, which was hardly a surprise, given how things have gone between him and Las Vegas. That being said, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has his full support behind the running back.

“No matter what, Josh is like a brother to me,” Crosby told reporters on Wednesday (h/t Vic Tafur of The Athletic.) “Josh is a grown man. He knows what's best for him. I'm going to support him in any way I can.”

Maxx Crosby is going to always support his brother Josh Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/f3ZoVqbCTx — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 26, 2023

It's still unknown when Jacobs will report to Raiders training camp or if he will at all even show up. What's clear is that the Raiders are a better team with him on the roster. But until a resolution that will satisfy both sides arrives, it appears that Jacobs will continue to hold out.

Maxx Crosby obviously would love to see Jacobs in training camp, but also said that he completely understands Jacobs. “He's got to do what makes sense for him and his family,” the pass rusher added.

As for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Crosby showed some love for the Raiders' shiny new signal-caller.

More from Tafur:

Crosby said Garoppolo talks a lot of s**t during workouts and practice. “He’s a dog and I love it. And I am not just saying that because he’s my QB.”

Garoppolo is getting ready for his first season with the Raiders after signing a three-year contract worth $72.75 million with the team back in March.