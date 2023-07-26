Las Vegas Raiders training camp started in earnest on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The event marked the first time new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams got together on a football field. And from the sound of it, the results were pretty good.

For Jimmy G, the biggest feeling he had stepping on the field with Adams and the rest of the Raiders offense in training camp was nervousness. However, the quarterback explained why that’s a good thing.

“Always [nervous]. I like that feeling, though. It means it means something to you, and you care about what you’re doing,” Garoppolo told the media after his first practice. “I was really cool, just getting out there with the guys, trying to get into a rhythm. A lot of new stuff for me, but I enjoyed it today. It was fun.”

As for working with Davante Adams, one of the best WRs in the league, Jimmy Garoppolo talked about what a “luxury” it is playing with a pass-catcher of Adams’ caliber. He also said that at one point, he thought he overthrew Adams but the three-time All-Pro turned on the jets and “caught it easily.”

“He’s so smooth,” Garoppolo marveled. “On a couple [throws], I had to ask him if he was going full speed.”

On the other side of the equation, Adams was also positive when talking about his new QB for the 2023 NFL season, even though he is replacing the WR’s college and professional teammate, Derek Carr. Adams did say the pair has a way to go in order to get to where they need to be in Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos.

“It was good. It’s a process, though,” Adams said from the podium. “We got a lot of things to work through, and get on the same page and keep working at it together. But it was a pretty good first day.”