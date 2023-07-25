After Saquon Barkley's decision to return to the New York Giants on a reworked contract, all eyes are on Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas Raiders running back is looking to hold out after he wasn't offered a multi-year deal by the team. With that in mind, team staff are reportedly anticipating what Jacobs' next move will be, per Josina Anderson. Interestingly, Anderson's report includes a surprising detail about the previous contract talks between Jacobs and the Raiders.

“All eyes on RB Josh Jacobs now. Spoke to source yesterday evening expressing anticipation of what Jacobs will do today. Interestingly, I was told some (Raiders) staff felt for sure a MYD was getting done by deadline bc that sentiment was expressed in building. Shocked when it wasn’t done,” Anderson said.

Jacobs was handed the franchise tag by the Raiders in the offseason with the intent of keeping him around. However, the team had until a couple of days ago to work out a multi-year deal and avoid the tag altogether. Despite optimism from both sides, a compromise was not reached. Now, Jacobs is starting to hold out, refusing to sign his franchise tag contract.

Saquon Barkley was rumored to hold out as well after a similar situation arose with the Giants. However, just before the start of their training camp, the star RB agreed on a reworked contract that adds a couple of million dollars in incentives. A reworked franchise tag contract is rare, and it's unlikely that the Raiders will do the same for Jacobs.

Regardless, the Raiders are hoping that seeing Barkley's stance soften will make Jacobs change his mind. The running back seemingly left Las Vegas already, and an appearance at training camp seems unlikely. We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding the RB's contract situation and if anything changes over the next day or so.