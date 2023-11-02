The Las Vegas Raiders made a dramatic move this week as head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired. Owner Mark Davis had expected to see significant improvement this season but the Raiders had fallen to 3-5 after a Monday night loss to the Detroit Lions, and the huge move was made. Defensive end Maxx Crosby paid respect to the departed leaders, and also praised the new Raiders head coach.

Antonio Pierce was the team's linebackers coach prior to being named interim head coach. Crosby had full respect for all of Pierce's accomplishments as a coach and a former player who was on Super Bowl teams with the New York Giants.

“He is as real as they come,” Crosby said. “I know Raiders nation is fired up about it. He's a real Raider from Day 1. He's from Compton. He's been a Raiders fans since the day he was born. He won multiple Super Bowls on those great Giants teams.”

Crosby is clearly one of the best defensive players in the league and the key to the Raiders defense. He has 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble so far this season.

The Raiders biggest problems are related to their offense. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled badly in the Week 8 loss to the Lions, and he has a 7-9 touchdown to interception ratio this season. Aidan O'Connell will get the start in Week 9 when the Raiders host the Giants.

Maxx Crosby is hoping that the Raiders will get a lift from the coaching change and that they will be able to turn their season around as Pierce takes over as interim head coach.