The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their head coach and general manager position in a span of 24 hours. The Silver and Black now have Pete Carroll linked to one of those openings.

The former Super Bowl winning head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is indeed on the radar for Vegas, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Thursday.

“Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, who met Thursday with the Chicago Bears about their vacancy, will interview next week for the Raiders’ head coaching job, per source,” Schefter shared on X.

The 73-year-old is clearly showing interest in making a return to the sidelines. He took this past season off after the Seahawks opted not to bring him back as head coach in 2024. The ‘Hawks offered him to stay on board in an advisory role, but he rejected that offer.

Pete Carroll joins strong list of possible Raiders HC candidates

The Raiders' HC job is a coveted one. The franchise has the fast-growing Vegas sports market behind them. Plus, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady serves as co-owner.

Brady is already helping show his desire to fix the Raiders' fortunes. The team fired Tom Telesco Thursday as general manager. But which head coaching candidates have surfaced for Vegas?

Ben Johnson is lined up to meet with the Raiders, according to Schefter. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is one of the most wanted head coaching candidates for this cycle. Johnson improved the Lions' offense each season since 2021. Plus helped lift the Lions to earn their first No. 1 seed in franchise history for the playoffs.

Mike Vrabel also rose into consideration for the head coach opening. The former Tennessee Titans comes with lengthy ties to Brady. However, Vrabel fell out of the Raiders' radar late Thursday night. Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported both Vrabel and the Raiders never scheduled a future meeting.

Robert Saleh, though, is on the Raiders' radar. The ex-New York Jets head coach is interviewing in the future with the Raiders, per NBC Sports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Saleh also spoke with the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday.