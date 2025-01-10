According to a team insider, Mike Vrabel will not be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The two parties do not even have a meeting scheduled.

“Raiders do not have a meeting set up to interview Mike Vrabel,” Vic Tafur of the Athletic reported on Twitter/X.

For insight on the NFL coaching carousel, listen below:

The Raiders parted ways with head coach Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 season. Additionally, the Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco, leaving two positions in the team's leadership open.

The Raiders were originally a top candidate to land Vrabel‘s services, but that has fallen through as Las Vegas continues to search for its next head coach.

As of Thursday, the Raiders have requested to interview five candidates to fill its head coaching vacancy. These candidates include Detroit Lions offensive and defensive coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal compiled a list of candidates to fill the Raiders' general manager vacancy. Some of the names included Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew and Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.

Where will Mike Vrabel end up?

Mike Vrabel, who served as a senior consultant for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 after being fired by the Tennessee Titans, is one of the most sought-after coaches on the market this season.

The leading candidate to land Vrabel is the New England Patriots who parted ways with Jerod Mayo after just one season. The Patriots interviewed Vrabel in Boston on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears interviewed Vrabel on Wednesday but have not overtaken the Patriots as the No. 1 contender to win the race. Other teams interested in Vrabel include the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.